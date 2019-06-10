2019 U.S. Open odds, best picks: Tiger Woods projection from model that nailed the PGA Championship

The iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links will host the U.S. Open for the sixth time starting on Thursday in celebration of the course's 100th year of operation. The stage is set for another historic week at the 2019 U.S. Open, the third major in a season that has already seen Tiger Woods win the Masters and Brooks Koepka take down a newly-scheduled PGA Championship. Koepka has won the last two installments of the U.S. Open and also earned his fourth major championship in just two calendar years with a victory at the PGA Championship last month. Accordingly, he's installed as the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, but world No. 2 Dustin Johnson and Woods are also high up on the board at 7-1 and 10-1, respectively. Woods is seeking his 16th major win at the course where he won his third back in 2000 by a record 15 strokes over Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez. This time around, he'll face a loaded 2019 U.S. Open field featuring the likes of RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Jordan Spieth. Before you make your 2019 U.S. Open picks and Pebble Beach predictions, be sure to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine is saying.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now with the 2019 U.S. Open field set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10.

With a revised PGA schedule this season, Woods elected not to play between the Masters and PGA Championship, and the layoff looked like it might have cost him. After winning at Augusta, Woods failed to make the cut at Bethpage Black despite entering the week as the betting favorite because he hit just 46 percent of fairways and gave back 0.713 strokes on the greens. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship much to the dismay of backers everywhere.

However, last week he was able to shake it off and get back on track with a top-10 finish at the Memorial. That being said, Woods hasn't finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open since 2010 and has missed the cut the last two times he's played this event. Given his inconsistency off the tee and the difficulty he's had playing out of thick rough because of chronic back issues, there are far better values in a loaded 2019 U.S. Open field than the 10-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scott is coming off a strong performance at Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament, finishing second behind Cantlay with a score of 17-under par. That follows an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship and an 18th-place finish at the Masters last month.

The 38-year-old Australian is the 2013 Masters champion and has 13 career victories on the PGA Tour, so he's proven that he can handle the pressure of golf's biggest events. The fact that he has his putter working in his favor is also a huge advantage for a player whose ability to win has often been defined by whether he can get hot with the flat stick. Scott is 22nd in strokes-gained putting this season and is No. 15 in birdie conversion percentage at 34.39, sinking 163 birdies in 474 greens hit. Look for Scott to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard early at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title.

2019 U.S. Open odds:

Brooks Koepka 13-2

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1