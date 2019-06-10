2019 U.S. Open odds, best picks: Tiger Woods projection from same model that nailed the PGA Championship

Since the U.S. Open began in 1895, only one player has ever been able to win the event in three consecutive years. Willie Anderson did it from 1903 to 1905, but no one has been able to replicate the feat since. At the 2019 U.S. Open, which starts on Thursday, Brooks Koepka will look to become just the second player to accomplish the task at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links just south of San Jose. Koepka is the No. 1 player in the world after winning his fourth major at the 2019 PGA Championship last month and enters the week as the betting favorite at 13-2 in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds. His friend and world No. 2 Dustin Johnson is just behind him at 7-1, while 15-time major champion Tiger Woods is listed at 10-1. However, it's a deep and talented 2019 U.S. Open field with plenty of players who believe they have a shot of capturing the title. So before you make your 2019 U.S. Open picks and golf predictions, be sure to see the projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 U.S. Open field set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10.

With a revised PGA schedule this season, Woods elected not to play between the Masters and PGA Championship, and the layoff looked like it might have cost him. After winning at Augusta, Woods failed to make the cut at Bethpage Black despite entering the week as the betting favorite because he hit just 46 percent of fairways and gave back 0.713 strokes on the greens. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship much to the dismay of backers everywhere.

However, last week he was able to shake it off and get back on track with a top-10 finish at the Memorial. That being said, Woods hasn't finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open since 2010 and has missed the cut the last two times he's played this event. Given his inconsistency off the tee and the difficulty he's had playing out of thick rough because of chronic back issues, there are far better values in a loaded 2019 U.S. Open field than the 10-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 25-year-old has already won twice this season and boasts an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 10 thanks to four wins in the last two calendar years. The San Diego State graduate ranks in the top 50 on the PGA Tour in all four major strokes gained categories and is 11th in total strokes gained, picking up 1.444 shots against the average tour player per round.

Schauffele has proven that he's game for major championships by rising to the top of the leaderboard with regularity during his short career. He finished second at the Masters and was 16th last month at the PGA Championship to give him four top-10s and six top-20s in nine career major starts. That consistency should eventually give him a chance to win a major, so he's a strong bet to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 U.S. Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors.

Brooks Koepka 13-2

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1