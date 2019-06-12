2019 U.S. Open odds, field: Dustin Johnson favored over Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods near the top

When the U.S. Open week began, it was buddies Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka tied at the top as the co-favorites to take the victory at Pebble Beach this weekend. With the annual major tournament set to begin on Thursday out west, oddsmakers have now given the slight edge to Johnson (7-1) to come away with the prize over Koepka (8-1), who's fresh off the fourth major championship of his career last month at the PGA Championship.

Right behind Johnson and Kopeka, however, is Tiger Woods, the man everyone will be paying attention to as he looks to claim major victory No. 16 of his career. Woods is tied at 10-1 odds with another notable name in Rory McIlroy while Jordan Spieth is next in line in the field at 16-1.

Here's a look at the full U.S. Open odds for everyone at 40-1 or better with the tournament set to get underway.

Dustin Johnson: 7-1

Brooks Koepka: 8-1

Tiger Woods: 10-1

Rory McIlroy: 10-1

Jordan Spieth: 16-1

Patrick Cantlay: 16-1

Rickie Fowler: 20-1

Jason Day: 25-1

Jon Rahm: 25-1

Justin Rose: 25-1

Xander Schauffele: 25-1

Adam Scott: 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 30-1

Phil Mickelson: 30-1

Francesco Molinari: 35-1

Tony Finau: 40-1

Matt Kuchar: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1

Webb Simpson: 40-1

So who will win the U.S. Open, and which long shots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors, including the PGA Championship.