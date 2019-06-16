2019 U.S. Open odds: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland co-favorites, defending champ Brooks Koepka next

Gary Woodland built on his second 36-hole major championship lead with a third-round 69 to hold the 54-hole lead at the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He enters Sunday as the oddsmakers' co-favorite to win along with 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, who sits one stroke back at 10 under.

A pair of four-time major champions are next up on the odds board, each with plenty of work to do in order to win, though either could feasibly turn in the kind of performance required to chase Woodland and Rose down for the title. Back-to-back defending champion Brooks Koepka is still within striking distance and therefore has significantly better odds than Rory McIlroy, but both will likely need one of their lowest rounds of the week in order to contend to win.

Louis Oosthuizen, who four strokes back and tied for third at 7-under after 54 holes, is next up on the odds board before a big drop off to Chez Reavie and the rest of the field.

Check out the updated odds list below via Jeff Sherman of SuperBook in Las Vegas.