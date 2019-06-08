2019 U.S. Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods prediction from model that nailed the PGA Championship

The 2019 U.S. Open begins on Thursday, June 13 at historic Pebble Beach, and the USGA is working tirelessly to make sure that the iconic course is capable of living up to expectations. This is the sixth time Pebble Beach has hosted the U.S. Open and first since 2010, when Graeme McDowell came out on top after training Dustin Johnson by three strokes entering the final round. The world's top players will be put through the ringer beginning next Thursday, and mental toughness will be required to win the third golf major of the year. Experience is a big reason why major champions like Brooks Koepka (13-2), Johnson (7-1) and Tiger Woods (10-1) are among the favorites in the latest 2019 U.S. Open Odds. Also part of the 2019 U.S. Open field is Patrick Cantlay (16-1), who will be looking to break through with his first major championship after an impressive come-from-behind win at the Memorial last week. Before you make your 2019 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 U.S. Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10.

Woods put on one of the most dominant performances at a major when he won by an astonishing 15 strokes at the 2000 U.S. Open, which was also played at Pebble Beach. The 15-time major champion will enter the 2019 US Open full of confidence after posting three rounds under-par at the Memorial and securing a top-10 finish. Woods' brilliant iron play was on full display at the Memorial. In fact, he picked up more than five shots on the field approaching the green at Muirfield Village. That dominant performance now has Woods ranked second on tour in greens in regulation percentage (72.86).

Despite Woods' stellar iron play, his inability to find the fairway off the tee has hindered his game. In the second round of the PGA Championship, Woods hit just three of 14 fairways, which resulted in a missed cut after shooting a 3-over 73. Woods currently ranks just 62nd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (64.84), and he'll certainly find himself in trouble if he's unable to control his driver with Pebble Beach's extremely narrow fairways. SportsLine's model doesn't believe Woods will earn his 16th career major championship and sees far better values in this loaded U.S. Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scott is coming off a strong performance at Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament, finishing second behind Cantlay with a score of 17-under par. That follows an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship and an 18th-place finish at the Masters last month.

The 38-year-old Australian is the 2013 Masters champion and has 13 career victories on the PGA Tour, so he's proven that he can handle the pressure of golf's biggest events. The fact that he has his putter working in his favor is also a huge advantage for a player whose ability to win has often been defined by whether he can get hot with the flat stick. Scott is 22nd in strokes-gained putting this season and is No. 15 in birdie conversion percentage at 34.39, sinking 163 birdies in 474 greens hit. Look for Scott to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard early at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 U.S. Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors.

Brooks Koepka 13-2

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1