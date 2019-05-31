2019 U.S. Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from advanced computer model that nailed the PGA Championship

After successfully defending his title last year at the U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka will look to join Willie Anderson as the only golfers to win the U.S. Open three times in a row. He'll begin his pursuit when the 2019 U.S. Open gets underway Thursday, June 13 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Koepka became the first golfer to win the U.S. Open in consecutive years since Curtis Strange did so in 1988-89. The 2019 U.S. Open will be the 119th playing of this illustrious tournament. and this year's edition could easily be one of the most highly-contested tournaments in recent history. With a win at Pebble Beach, Phil Mickelson would join elite company as just the sixth player to win golf's career Grand Slam. However, according to the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, Mickelson, who was victorious earlier this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, enters the 2019 U.S. Open as a 30-1 long shot to finish on top of the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, a three-time champion, is going off at 14-1 and a star-studded 2019 U.S. Open field that includes major champions such as Dustin Johnson (7-1), Justin Rose (16-1), Rory McIlroy (16-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1) will all be in heavy pursuit at Pebble Beach. With so many big names playing such an iconic venue, you'll definitely want to see the latest PGA Tour predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 U.S. Open picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 U.S. Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Pebble Beach, the site of his historically dominant 15-stroke victory in 2000. He opened that major with a 6-under 65, the lowest score ever recorded during a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

However, Woods struggled mightily at the PGA Championship, his first start since his Masters victory, missing the cut after shooting back-to-back rounds over par. SportsLine's model doesn't believe he'll earn his 16th career major championship at Pebble Beach and sees far better values in this loaded U.S. Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Rickie Fowler, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fowler is often referred to as one of golf's best players to have yet to win a major. The 30-year-old has five career PGA Tour victories, but he's been unable to finish on top of the leaderboard at a major thus far in his career. He's been extremely close, finishing inside the top 10 in four major tournaments since 2017.

Despite having not yet won a major, Fowler will enter the 2019 U.S. Open full of confidence. He currently ranks inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.682) and eagles per hole (90.0). Those stats indicate Fowler can climb the leaderboard in a hurry and he should definitely be on your radar at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 U.S. Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world?

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Matt Wallace 60-1