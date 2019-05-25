2019 U.S. Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from advanced model that nailed the PGA Championship

The 119th edition of the U.S. Open gets underway on Thursday, June 13, as golf's greatest players descend on Pebble Beach Golf Links. It's the third major of the PGA Tour season and there are massive storylines unfolding as we inch closer to one of golf's most historic tournaments. With a victory at the 2019 U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson would join elite company as just the sixth player to win golf's career Grand Slam. Mickelson, who was victorious earlier this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, enters the 2019 U.S. Open as a 30-1 long shot to finish on top of the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, who's looking to win his third straight U.S. Open title, enters as the betting favorite in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, going off at 6-1. But a star-studded 2019 U.S. Open field that includes past champions such as Tiger Woods (14-1), Dustin Johnson (7-1), Justin Rose (16-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1) and Rory McIlroy (16-1) will all be in heavy pursuit. With so many big names playing such an iconic venue, you'll definitely want to see the latest PGA predictions from the projection model at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 U.S. Open picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now with the 2019 U.S. Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Pebble Beach, the site of his historically dominant 15-stroke victory in 2000. He opened that major with a 6-under 65, the lowest score ever recorded during a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

However, Woods struggled mightily at the PGA Championship, his first start since his Masters victory, missing the cut after shooting back-to-back rounds over par. SportsLine's model doesn't believe he'll earn his 16th career major championship at Pebble Beach and sees far better values in this loaded U.S. Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele is currently No. 9 in the Official World Golf Rankings and the 25-year-old already has an impressive track record in major championships. He finished tied for second at the 2019 Masters, tied for second at the 2018 Open Championship and finished inside the top 10 in each of the last two U.S. Opens.

He's a four-time winner on the PGA Tour and he's finished on top of the leaderboard twice this season already, which has him ranked third in the FedEx Cup standings. Schauffele has derived that success from a well-rounded game. He ranks inside the top 20 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.866), birdie average (4.30) and eagles per hole (103.5). He's a long shot that should definitely be on your radar at the 2019 U.S. Open.

The model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title.

2019 U.S. Open odds:

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Matt Wallace 60-1