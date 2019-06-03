2019 U.S. Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven computer model that nailed the PGA Championship

The PGA Tour has just one event remaining before the U.S. Open, the third major of the year. The 2019 U.S. Open is shaping up to have a star-studded field as Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and many of golf's biggest stars get set to take on Pebble Beach. Pebble Beach Golf Links is the perfect test to see which player can withstand its challenges and conquer one of golf's deepest fields. Woods, a three-time champion, is among the favorites to win the U.S. Open for the fourth time. The 81-time PGA Tour winner currently sits in second behind Jack Nicklaus (18) for the most majors in men's professional golf history with 15. The latest 2019 U.S. Open odds have Woods going off at 14-1, while Koepka, the back-to-back champion, enters the U.S. Open as the Vegas favorite at 6-1. With a win at Pebble Beach, Koepka will join Willie Anderson as the only golfers to win this event three straight times. With so many storylines unfolding leading up to next week's event, you'll definitely want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 U.S. Open picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now with the 2019 U.S. Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Pebble Beach, the site of his historically dominant 15-stroke victory in 2000. He opened that major with a 6-under 65, the lowest score ever recorded during a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

However, Woods struggled mightily at the PGA Championship, his first start since his Masters victory, missing the cut after shooting back-to-back rounds over par. SportsLine's model doesn't believe he'll earn his 16th career major championship at Pebble Beach and sees far better values in this loaded U.S. Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at his first major championship. He has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood is an emerging star who divides his time between the European and PGA Tour. He has yet to win a tournament on the PGA Tour, but has five international victories under his belt. Despite not winning on the PGA Tour, he's proven he can play with the best golfers in the world, finishing inside the top five at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

Fleetwood has also had massive success at the U.S. Open in recent years. In fact, Fleetwood has finished inside the top five in his last two starts at this event. He enters the 2019 U.S. Open ranked 16th on tour in scoring average (69.968), sixth in eagles per holes played (81.0) and third in sand-save percentage (66.10), so he's a player who has a great chance to climb the leaderboard at Pebble Beach.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title.

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Matt Wallace 60-1