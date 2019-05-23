2019 U.S. Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven model that nailed the PGA Championship

The 2019 U.S. Open is loaded with storylines as the PGA's top golfers get set to converge on venerable Pebble Beach Golf Links. The pulse-pumping action begins on Thursday, June 13, and no player is hotter than Brooks Koepka as golf's third major of the season approaches. Koepka is not only the back-to-back U.S. Open champion, he's also won four majors in the last two years, including his two-stroke victory at the PGA Championship this month. Koepka, now the world's top-ranked player, is going off as the early 6-1 favorite in the current 2019 U.S. Open odds, followed by world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, who gave Kopeka a run for his money in the final round at Bethpage Black. Tiger Woods, who followed his stunning Masters win by missing the cut at the PGA Championship, is getting 14-1 U.S. Open odds 2019 as he looks for major No. 16. Before making any 2019 U.S. Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the PGA predictions from the proven golf model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 U.S. Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Pebble Beach, the site of his historically dominant 15-stroke victory in 2000. He opened that major with a 6-under 65, the lowest score ever recorded during a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

However, Woods struggled mightily at the PGA Championship, his first start since his Masters victory, missing the cut after shooting back-to-back rounds over par. SportsLine's model doesn't believe he'll earn his 16th career major championship at Pebble Beach and sees far better values in this loaded U.S. Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at his first major championship. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 24-year old Spanish golfer currently ranks No. 9 in the FedEx Cup Standings and has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 11. He's already had an impressive PGA season with wins at the Hero World Challenge and Zurich Classic of New Orleans, in addition to seven other top-10 finishes, including a ninth place performance at the Masters. Rahm excelled at the Hero World Challenge, firing a 20-under, four better than any other golfer in a strong field that also included Johnson, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas.

A second-round 75 caused Rahm to miss the cut at the PGA Championship, leaving him still in the hunt for his first major title. But he has two top-five finishes in major play and ranks in the top 20 on tour in scoring average (69.92), so he'll have a strong chance to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 U.S. Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors.

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Matt Wallace 60-1