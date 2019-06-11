2019 U.S. Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven simulation that nailed the PGA Championship

The 2019 U.S. Open is loaded with storylines as the world's top golfers take aim at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday. With a win this week at Pebble Beach, Brooks Koepka will join Willie Anderson as the only players to win three straight U.S. Open titles, a feat few thought could ever be repeated. Koepka is the co-favorite along with Dustin Johnson at 8-1 U.S. Open odds. However, a host of past champions like Tiger Woods (10-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1) and Rory McIlroy (10-1) are all looking to add to their trophy collection. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler (25-1) is hoping to shed his title as one of the best golfers never to have won a major. And with a victory this week at storied Pebble Beach, Phil Mickelson (30-1) will join elite company as one of six golfers to complete a career Grand Slam. Mickelson will enter the U.S. Open 2019 full of confidence after finishing on top of the leaderboard earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, held at the same course. Before studying the 2019 U.S. Open field and locking in any PGA predictions of your own, be sure to see the 2019 U.S. Open picks from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 U.S. Open field set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top 10.

With a revised PGA schedule this season, Woods elected not to play between the Masters and PGA Championship, and the layoff looked like it might have cost him. After winning at Augusta, Woods failed to make the cut at Bethpage Black despite entering the week as the betting favorite because he hit just 46 percent of fairways and gave back 0.713 strokes on the greens. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship much to the dismay of backers everywhere.

However, last week he was able to shake it off and get back on track with a top-10 finish at the Memorial. That being said, Woods hasn't finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open since 2010 and has missed the cut the last two times he's played this event. Given his inconsistency off the tee and the difficulty he's had playing out of thick rough because of chronic back issues, there are far better values in a loaded 2019 U.S. Open field than the 10-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 38-year-old Rose already has a major title on his resume after capturing the 2013 U.S. Open by two strokes over Jason Day and Phil Mickelson. Rose also has 12 international victories and 10 PGA Tour wins in his career, which includes a first place finish this year at the Farmers Insurance Open.

In addition to his win at the U.S. Open six years ago, Rose has finished in the top three at four other major tournaments and earned runner-up finishes three times. He earned a top 10 finish last year at the U.S. Open and has already landed in the top 10 five times this season. As a result, his Official World Golf Ranking has ballooned to No. 6, ahead of pros like Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Bubba Watson. With a 69.761 scoring average, which ranks 12th on tour, Rose figures to be near the top of the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard throughout play at Pebble Beach.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title, including a monster long shot. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 U.S. Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1