2019 U.S. Open odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that predicted five golf majors

At 48 years old, Phil Mickelson returns to Pebble Beach this week as he looks to complete a career grand slam with a win at the 2019 U.S. Open. Mickelson won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year and has finished second in the US Open six times during his career. He'll turn 49 on Saturday, which would make him the oldest U.S. Open champion in history over Hale Irwin if the can get the job done. Mickelson enters at 30-1 in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, but will have plenty of experience on his side. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is the 2019 U.S. Open favorite at 13-2, while Dustin Johnson is at 7-1 and Masters champ Tiger Woods is fetching 10-1. Woods has plenty of experience of his own at Pebble Beach Golf Links, winning the 2000 U.S. Open here by a record 15 strokes at 12-under. With so much history and plenty at stake in golf's third major of the year, you need to see the projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine before entering any 2019 U.S. Open picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the U.S. Open 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2015 U.S. Open champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong push but falls short of winning his second U.S. Open title. In fact, the model says he barely cracks the top 25.

Spieth appears to have turned a corner, finishing in the top 10 in his last three events after failing to make the top 20 in his first 12 starts of the season. However, the model predicts that his struggles off the tee will inhibit his ability to compete with the top players in the game at Pebble Beach with the USGA making conditions as tough as possible.

Spieth ranks 186th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee, giving back an average of 0.390 per round against the average tour player from the tee box. That's because Spieth is hitting only 52.72 percent of fairways and ranks 80th in driving distance. He doesn't hit it far enough to overpower Pebble Beach, so if he isn't hitting fairways, he will struggle at the U.S. Open 2019.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

The 38-year old Australian is a 14-time winner on the PGA Tour and also has 13 international wins. He's also shown the ability to play well in the biggest events on the PGA Tour schedule, evidenced by the fact that he's finished in the top five in all four majors at some point in his career, which includes a victory at the 2013 Masters. He fired a 9-under in that tournament, beating Angel Cabrera. Woods finished fourth at 5-under.

Scott is currently ranked fifth on tour in scoring average (69.686) and 16th in birdie average (4.26), having racked up 166 of them in 39 total rounds this season. He has all the tools to make a strong run to the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard 2019, so he's a value play you should jump on at Pebble Beach.

Brooks Koepka 13-2

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1