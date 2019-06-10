2019 U.S. Open odds: Surprising picks from top model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 U.S. Open begins on Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which will host the event for the seventh time. Lucas Glover won the last U.S. Open held here back in 2009, while Tiger Woods lapped the field with a 15-stroke win in 2000. Both players will be in the 2019 U.S. Open field, with Glover at 125-1 odds to win it all and Woods at 10-1. Whoever lands on top of the leaderboard will join greats like Jack Nicklaus, Payne Stewart, and Rory McIlroy, who all have U.S. Open titles under their belts. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, who won his fourth major championship last month at the PGA Championship, is the favorite at 13-2 U.S. Open odds. His friend and world No. 2 Dustin Johnson is at 7-1, while previous U.S. Open winners Jordan Spieth and McIlroy are listed at 16-1. The first 2019 U.S. Open tee times are on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. ET. Before you make your 2019 U.S. Open picks, consult the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the U.S. Open 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2015 U.S. Open champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong push but falls short of winning his second U.S. Open title. In fact, the model says he barely cracks the top 25.

Spieth appears to have turned a corner, finishing in the top 10 in his last three events after failing to make the top 20 in his first 12 starts of the season. However, the model predicts that his struggles off the tee will inhibit his ability to compete with the top players in the game at Pebble Beach with the USGA making conditions as tough as possible.

Spieth ranks 186th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee, giving back an average of 0.390 per round against the average tour player from the tee box. That's because Spieth is hitting only 52.72 percent of fairways and ranks 80th in driving distance. He doesn't hit it far enough to overpower Pebble Beach, so if he isn't hitting fairways, he will struggle at the U.S. Open 2019.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Thomas was a late scratch at the 2019 PGA Championship due to a wrist injury. Then, he shot an 80 in the second round of the Memorial Tournament and missed the cut. However, he made the weekend last weekend at the RBC Canadian Open and appears to be rounding back into form as he enters the U.S. Open 2019.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner boasts an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 6 and he's fifth on tour in total strokes gained, making up an average of 1.712 on the average tour player per round. Thomas is one of the best ball-strikers and drivers on tour, which should give him a huge leg up at the 2019 U.S. Open. He's flying under the radar and is a prime candidate to shoot up the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Martin Kaymer 60-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Louis Oosthuizen 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Graeme McDowell 100-1