2019 U.S. Open odds: Surprising picks from top-rated model that predicted five golf majors

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are battling it out to be ranked No. 1 in the world, and the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds have them listed as the co-favorites at 8-1 after Koepka opened as the outright favorite. Koepka has dominated major play over the past two years, winning an eye-popping four major titles since 2017 including the last two U.S. Opens. But he uncharacteristically looked off his game last week at the RBC Canadian Open, firing three rounds of 70 or higher to finish a disappointing 50th. Is that a concerning sign or will he return to dominant form at the 2019 U.S. Open when play begins at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday? Koepka's performance will be a major storyline to watch as he battles a loaded field of 2019 U.S. Open contenders including Tiger Woods (10-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1) and Patrick Cantlay (16-1). Scott Piercy, Emiliano Grillo, and Bubba Watson own some of the earliest 2019 U.S. Open tee times on Thursday and will set the tone for the entire field.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the field for the U.S. Open 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open Championship winner and No. 6 ranked golfer in the world, barely cracks the top 30 at the U.S. Open 2019.

Molinari has one win on the PGA Tour this season as well as three top-10 performances, including a fifth place at the 2019 Masters. However, he comes to Pebble Beach struggling in his recent tournaments. He missed the cut at the RBC Heritage and then finished 48th at the PGA Championship and 53rd at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

And while he has at least one top-five performance in the other three majors in his career, he's never finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open. He ranks outside the top 100 in driving distance (291.1 yards) and is close to 200th on tour in greens-in-regulation percentage (61.76) this season. McClure's model says Molinari isn't worth a look, even at 35-1.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Thomas was a late scratch at the 2019 PGA Championship due to a wrist injury. Then, he shot an 80 in the second round of the Memorial Tournament and missed the cut. However, he made the weekend last weekend at the RBC Canadian Open and appears to be rounding back into form as he enters the U.S. Open 2019.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner boasts an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 6 and he's fifth on tour in total strokes gained, making up an average of 1.712 on the average tour player per round. Thomas is one of the best ball-strikers and drivers on tour, which should give him a huge leg up at the 2019 U.S. Open. He's flying under the radar and is a prime candidate to shoot up the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title.

2019 U.S. Open odds:

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Martin Kaymer 60-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Louis Oosthuizen 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Graeme McDowell 100-1