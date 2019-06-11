2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, Tiger Woods set for Round 1 on Thursday
The pairings and tee times are out for Pebble Beach with Round 1 starting Thursday
Are you ready for some primetime Tiger Woods at the most visually-stunning of all U.S. Open venues? Woods gets to tee off with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose as his group for the first two rounds of this year's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. That group will tee off at 5:09 p.m. ET on Thursday before going to a more reasonable 11:24 a.m. on Friday.
That's not the only big boy group either as Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy will play together over the first two days. So will Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day. Phil Mickelson gets two golfers who were at the heart of the last U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2010 -- Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell -- while last year's champion Brooks Koepka will play with Francesco Molinari and U.S. Amateur champ, Viktor Hovland.
The USGA did a good job this year of making groups interesting but not overwhelming as can sometimes happen when you have too many great players in a single group. But of course, there are plenty of other golfers to give notice to as we approach the third major of the year, so here's a look at the full pairings for Thursday's first round.
2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Thursday
All times Eastern
Hole No. 1
9:45 a.m. -- Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser
9:56 a.m. -- TBD; Erik Van Rooyen, (a) Chun An Yu
10:07 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, TBD
10:18 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, (a) Matt Parziale, Nick Taylor
10:29 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, (a) Jovan Rebula, Jason Dufner
10:40 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes
10:51 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els
11:02 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
11:13 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland
11:24 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele
11:35 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, (a) Brandon Wu
11:46 a.m. -- Chan Kim, Justin Walters, TBD
11:57 a.m. -- Nick Hardy, (a) Noah Norton, Andreas Halvorsen
3:30 p.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro
3:41 p.m. -- (a) Cameron Young, Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard
3:52 p.m. -- Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson
4:03 p.m. -- (a) Austin Eckroat, Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III
4:14 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, (a) Stewart Hagestad
4:25 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
4:36 p.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira
4:47 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, (a) Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
4:58 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter
5:09 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
5:20 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara
5:31 p.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, (a) Chandler Eaton, Callum Tarren
5:42 p.m. -- Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt
Hole No. 10
9:45 a.m. -- (a) Luis Gagne, Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain
9:56 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, TBD, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
10:07 a.m. -- Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus
10:18 a.m. -- Brian Davis, (a) Kevin O'Connell, Billy Hurley III
10:29 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir
10:40 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett
10:51 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
11:02 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau
11:13 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell
11:24 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood
11:35 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen
11:46 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee
11:57 a.m. -- Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec
3:30 p.m. -- Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery
3:41 p.m. -- TBD; Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise
3:52 p.m. -- Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble
4:03 p.m. -- (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Chez Reavie, David Toms
4:14 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley
4:25 p.m. -- Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker
4:36 p.m. -- Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace
4:47 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
4:58 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, (a) Devon Bling, Matthew Fitzpatrick
5:09 p.m. -- Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, TBD
5:20 p.m. -- Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri
5:31 p.m. -- (a) Daniel Hillier, Alex Prugh, Zac Blair
5:42 p.m. -- Hayden Shieh, (a) Spencer Tibbits, Connor Arendell
