2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, Tiger Woods set for Round 3 on Saturday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- It's been an eventful first few days of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, and with a stacked leaderboard, I expect more of the same on Saturday and Sunday. Gary Woodland (-9) leads after 36 holes with a new scoring record at the halfway point for a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, but Justin Rose (-7) is just behind him. Those two will tee off last on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. ET (!), but before they go, Brooks Koepka (-4) and Rory McIlroy (-5) will get a big contingent cranking late in the afternoon.

Outside of the leaders, there are a lot of other interesting pairings. Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau will play at 12:10 p.m. Tiger Woods and Ben An will go at 2:27 p.m., and Xander Schauffele and Sergio Garcia will engage in a ball-striking contest at 4:17 p.m.

All of it adds up to what should be a premium viewing experience in primetime for an audience (myself included) that has absolutely no idea how any of this is going to play out.

2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Saturday

All times Eastern

10:36 a.m. -- Justin Walters

10:47 a.m. -- Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed

10:58 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton

11:09 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer

11:20 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Nick Taylor

11:31 a.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

11:42 a.m. -- Clement Sordet, Erik Van Rooyen

11:53 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Alex Prugh

12:04 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Patrick Cantlay

12:15 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:26 p.m. -- Michael Thorbjornsen, Chip McDaniel

12:37 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult

12:48 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Andy Pope

12:59 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Jason Day

1:10 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau

1:21 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman

1:32 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Billy Hurley III

1:43 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini

1:54 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama

2:05 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Luke Donald

2:16 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Eaton

2:27 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Ben An

2:38 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson

2:49 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Charles Howell III

3 p.m. -- Charlie Danielson, Phil Mickelson

3:11 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Jason Dufner

3:22 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley

3:33 p.m. -- Harris English, Brandon Wu

3:44 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz

3:55 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:06 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk

4:17 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia

4:28 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson

4:39 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scott Piercy

4:50 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

5:01 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Brooks Koepka

5:12 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar

5:23 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Chez Reavie

5:34 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen

5:45 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Gary Woodland