2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, Tiger Woods set for Round 4 on Sunday
Find out when your favorite golfers tee off in Round 4 at Pebble Beach on Sunday
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- With one round of domestic major championship golf left in 2019, we have ourselves a United States Open. For the second straight day, Justin Rose and leader Gary Woodland will have the last tee time, but they'll deal with fireworks ahead of them.
Brooks Koepka tees off with Chez Reavie as they both try (in very different ways) to track down the leaders. Both are four back of Woodland and three back of Rose. Rory McIlroy and Louis Oosthuizen make up the last of the pairings with a real chance at running down a trophy.
There will be plenty of other intriguing tee times, though. Tiger Woods plays with Marc Leishman, and Phil Mickelson gets Charles Howell III as he closes out another U.S. Open without the career grand slam. Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round.
2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Sunday
All times Eastern
10:21 a.m. -- Michael Thorbjornsen
10:32 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Walters
10:43 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Chip McDaniel
10:54 a.m. -- Charlie Danielson, Luke Donald
11:05 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson
11:16 a.m. -- Andy Pope, Kevin Kisner
11:27 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult
11:38 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker
11:49 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Clement Sordet
12 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Adri Arnaus
12:11 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Wise
12:22 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Harris English
12:33 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson
12:44 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini
12:55 p.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Bryson DeChambeau
1:06 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Erik Van Rooyen
1:17 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz
1:28 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Paul Casey
1:39 p.m. -- Chandler Eaton, Tom Hoge
1:50 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Rhys Enoch
2:01 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth
2:12 p.m. -- Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel
2:23 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Alex Prugh
2:34 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
2:45 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Viktor Hovland
2:56 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman
3:07 p.m. -- Jason Day, Tyrrell Hatton
3:18 p.m. -- Jim Furyk, Matt Fitzpatrick
3:29 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
3:40 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari
3:51 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brandon Wu
4:02 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Abraham Ancer
4:13 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele
4:24 p.m. -- Ben An, Matt Wallace
4:35 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson
4:46 p.m. -- Graham McDowell, Danny Willett
4:57 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar
5:08 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen
5:19 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Brooks Koepka
5:30 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
