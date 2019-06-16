2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, Tiger Woods set for Round 4 on Sunday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- With one round of domestic major championship golf left in 2019, we have ourselves a United States Open. For the second straight day, Justin Rose and leader Gary Woodland will have the last tee time, but they'll deal with fireworks ahead of them.

Brooks Koepka tees off with Chez Reavie as they both try (in very different ways) to track down the leaders. Both are four back of Woodland and three back of Rose. Rory McIlroy and Louis Oosthuizen make up the last of the pairings with a real chance at running down a trophy.

There will be plenty of other intriguing tee times, though. Tiger Woods plays with Marc Leishman, and Phil Mickelson gets Charles Howell III as he closes out another U.S. Open without the career grand slam. Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round.

2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Sunday

All times Eastern

10:21 a.m. -- Michael Thorbjornsen

10:32 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Walters

10:43 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Chip McDaniel

10:54 a.m. -- Charlie Danielson, Luke Donald

11:05 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson

11:16 a.m. -- Andy Pope, Kevin Kisner

11:27 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult

11:38 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker

11:49 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Clement Sordet

12 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Adri Arnaus

12:11 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Wise

12:22 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Harris English

12:33 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson

12:44 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini

12:55 p.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Bryson DeChambeau

1:06 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Erik Van Rooyen

1:17 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

1:28 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Paul Casey

1:39 p.m. -- Chandler Eaton, Tom Hoge

1:50 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Rhys Enoch

2:01 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth

2:12 p.m. -- Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel

2:23 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Alex Prugh

2:34 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

2:45 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Viktor Hovland

2:56 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman

3:07 p.m. -- Jason Day, Tyrrell Hatton

3:18 p.m. -- Jim Furyk, Matt Fitzpatrick

3:29 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

3:40 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari

3:51 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brandon Wu

4:02 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Abraham Ancer

4:13 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele

4:24 p.m. -- Ben An, Matt Wallace

4:35 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson

4:46 p.m. -- Graham McDowell, Danny Willett

4:57 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar

5:08 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen

5:19 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Brooks Koepka

5:30 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Gary Woodland