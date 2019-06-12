2019 U.S. Open TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, golf tee times
How to watch every single moment of the 2019 U.S. Open on TV or streaming live online
For the 119th time, the U.S. Open will be contested with the nation's championship handed out to one of the 156th men competing in the expanded field. And for the first time, the U.S. Open stands as the third major of the golf season with the PGA Championship taking place between it and the Masters. There's a loaded field ready to take on Pebble Beach, and yes, all of your favorites (including Tiger Woods) will be competing.
Strap in for all-day coverage of the U.S. Open this week from CBS Sports along with television coverage from Fox. What you'll catch when you tune in is a fun course at Pebble Beach that should produce plenty of exciting action over the course of the week. Woods will be looking to win his second major this season after a shocking victory at the 2019 Masters, while Brooks Koepka will be looking for back-to-back major wins ... and his third straight U.S. Open title.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, June 13
Round 1 start time: 9:45 a.m.
Live stream -- Featured groups: 10:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 12:30-7:30 p.m. on FS1, 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 12:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Live
Round 2 -- Friday, June 14
Round 2 start time: 9:45 a.m.
Live stream -- Featured groups: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 12:30-7:30 p.m. on FS1, 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 12:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Live
Round 3 -- Saturday, June 15
Round 3 start time: TBA
Live stream -- Featured groups: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 12-10 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 12-10 p.m. on Fox Sports Live
Round 4 -- Sunday, June 16
Round 4 start time: TBA
Live stream -- Featured groups: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 2-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 2-10 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 2-10 p.m. on Fox Sports Live
