2019 U.S. Open TV schedule, coverage, live stream, watch online, channel, golf tee times
How to watch every single moment of the 2019 U.S. Open on TV or streaming live online
For the 119th time, the U.S. Open will be contested with the nation's championship handed out to the victor of a massive field of mostly professionals but some of the top amateurs and qualifiers in the country. And for the first time, the U.S. Open stands as the third major of the golf season now that the PGA Championship has taken place between it and the Masters. There's a loaded field ready to take on Pebble Beach, and yes, all of your favorites (including Tiger Woods and back-to-back defefnding champion Brooks Koepka) will be competing.
Strap in for all-day coverage of the U.S. Open this week from CBS Sports along with television coverage from Fox over all four days of action. What you'll catch when you tune in is a fun course at Pebble Beach that should produce plenty of exciting action throughout the week. Woods will be looking to win his second major this season after a shocking victory at the 2019 Masters, while Koepka will be looking for back-to-back major wins ... and his third straight U.S. Open title. Of course, Phil Mickelson is still hoping to complete the career grand slam and will be making that effort this week at one of his favorite courses.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, June 13
Round 1 start time: 9:45 a.m.
Live stream -- Featured groups: 10:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
10:51 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
11:13 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell
4:47 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, (a) Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
5:09 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 12:30-7:30 p.m. on FS1, 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 12:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Live
Round 2 -- Friday, June 14
Round 2 start time: 9:45 a.m.
Live stream -- Featured groups: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 12:30-7:30 p.m. on FS1, 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 12:30-10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Live
Round 3 -- Saturday, June 15
Round 3 start time: TBA
Live stream -- Featured groups: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 12-10 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 12-10 p.m. on Fox Sports Live
Round 4 -- Sunday, June 16
Round 4 start time: TBA
Live stream -- Featured groups: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 2-9 p.m. on USOpen.com
TV coverage: 2-10 p.m. on Fox
TV simulcast live stream: 2-10 p.m. on Fox Sports Live
