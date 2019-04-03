2019 Valero Texas Open odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 Valero Texas Open tees off on Thursday from TPC San Antonio. Ernie Els, Jason Kokrak, and Charley Hoffman are among the players with the earliest 2019 Valero Texas Open tee times, which begin at 8:20 a.m. ET. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event that brings together 144 players to compete at a highly challenging course just one week before golf's first major. It's a strong field that includes plenty of big names like Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau as they prepare for Augusta. The latest 2019 Valero Texas Open odds show Fowler as the Vegas favorite at 10-1, followed closely by Finau and Kuchar at 16-1. Spieth is at 20-1, so there is plenty of value to be had this weekend. Before locking in any 2019 Valero Texas Open picks of your own or entering a PGA Tour DFS contest on sites FanDuel and DraftKings, listen to the PGA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Texas Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Matt Kuchar, the FedEx Cup points leader and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Kuchar is coming off a strong performance at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event, where he finished in second place after falling to Kevin Kisner in the final match. Despite coming up short last week in Austin, the 40-year-old has been playing extremely well this season. In fact, Kuchar has already racked up two victories and four top-10 finishes overall.

Despite this season's success, Kuchar has struggled at TPC San Antonio, failing to crack the top 10 in three of his last four Valero Texas Open starts. Plus, Kuchar has finished 22nd or worse in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Valero Texas Open field.

Another surprise: J.B. Homes, a massive 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Valero Texas Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Holmes is getting longer odds after missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship, two of the most challenging fields thus far on the PGA schedule. But that's created plenty of value on the 36-year-old, who earned his fifth PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the Genesis Open.

Holmes' power off the tee should pay dividends at TPC San Antonio this week. He's averaging 300 yards per drive, which has helped him reach 70.8 percent of greens in regulation. If Holmes is able to keep that trend going at the Texas Open 2019, he'll have a strong chance of racking up birdies and eagles and be in contention come Sunday's final round. Holmes is 18th in the FedEx Cup standings and 19th in official money at almost $1.9 million.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Valero Texas Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Valero Texas Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Valero Texas Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Rickie Fowler 10-1

Tony Finau 16-1

Matt Kuchar 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Jason Kokrak 25-1

Sungjae Im 25-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Jim Furyk 25-1

Lucas Glover 33-1

An Byeong Hun 33-1

Abraham Ancer 33-1

Ryan Moore 33-1

Li Haotong 40-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 40-1

Jhonattan Vegas 40-1

Charley Hoffman 40-1