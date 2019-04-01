2019 Valero Texas Open odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour returns this week with a star-studded field at the 2019 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday. Several of the world's top golfers will compete at TPC San Antonio in hopes of being crowned champion. Rickie Fowler is the Vegas favorite at 10-1, followed closely by Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau at 16-1 in the latest 2019 Valero Texas Open odds. Before locking in any 2019 Valero Texas Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Texas Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Matt Kuchar, the FedEx Cup points leader and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Kuchar is coming off a strong performance at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event, where he finished in second place after falling to Kevin Kisner in the final match. Despite coming up short last week in Austin, the 40-year-old has been playing extremely well this season. In fact, Kuchar has already racked up two victories and four top-10 finishes overall.

Despite this season's success, Kuchar has struggled at TPC San Antonio, failing to crack the top 10 in three of his last four Valero Texas Open starts. Plus, Kuchar has finished 22nd or worse in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Valero Texas Open field.

Another surprise: Billy Horschel, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Valero Texas Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Horschel has been extremely successful at TPC San Antonio in recent years. In fact, he's finished in the top five in two of his last four starts at this event. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Valero Texas Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

