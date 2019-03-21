2019 Valspar Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

No Tiger Woods this week, but we still get several of the best players in the world

I'm ready for a breather after that tense Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, but I'm not sure this week's Valspar Championship is going to provide it. A semi-loaded field includes last week's contenders Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson at a tough course that should be full of drama.

As the Masters bears down on us here in just a few weeks, there will be plenty of golfers trying to get in some last-minute prep work for Augusta. Or, even better, trying to win and get into the first major of 2019.

We won't get a redux of Tiger Woods trying to win this tournament last year because of where it's moved on the schedule, but with this solid of a field and this good of a course, I imagine the golf is still going to be pretty great.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m. (approximately)

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

