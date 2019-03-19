2019 Valspar Championship odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour wraps up its four-week Florida swing this week as Innisbrook Resort gets set to host the 2019 Valspar Championship. This week's field features an impressive mix of former champions like Paul Casey, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland and Jim Furyk, competing against up-and-comers such as Wyndham Clark, who's finished T-10 or better in two of his last three starts. The 2019 Valspar Championship field will also feature big names like Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Jon Rahm, who all rank inside the top 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The latest 2019 Valspar Championship odds list Johnson as the Vegas favorite at 11-2, with Day and Rahm also coming in with odds of 10-1. Before making any 2019 Valspar Championship picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, be sure to check out the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it nailed Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Valspar Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Sergio Garcia, one of the Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top 5.

Garcia has finished inside the top 10 in two of his four PGA Tour starts this season. And he's also proven he can play well at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course, finishing in fourth place last year after shooting a final round 65.

However, Garcia's last PGA Tour victory came all the way back at the 2017 Masters. He also enters this week's event hitting just 58.48 percent of fairways off the tee, which could cause major trouble at the lengthy Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Bubba Watson, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The two-time Masters champion has finished 17th or better in three of his last five starts. Watson is a long-ball hitter who averages over 314 yards per drive, which ranks second on the PGA Tour. His ability to hit the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green, which bodes well for him at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course. He can climb the 2019 Valspar Championship leaderboard in a hurry and should be squarely on your radar.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with Valspar odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Valspar Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Valspar Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Valspar Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Dustin Johnson 11-2

Jason Day 10-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Sergio Garcia 16-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Patrick Reed 20-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Gary Woodland 25-1

Jim Furyk 33-1

Keegan Bradley 33-1

Lucas Glover 33-1

Henrik Stenson 35-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 40-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1