2019 Valspar Championship: Start time, live stream, watch online, TV channel, radio
No Tiger Woods this week, but we still get several of the best players in the world
I'm ready for a breather after that tense Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, but I'm not sure this week's Valspar Championship is going to provide it. A semi-loaded field includes last week's contenders Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson at a tough course that should be full of drama.
Paul Casey holds a 1-shot lead heading into the final round on Sunday at the Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, but he'll have to hold off a host of challengers including Johnson, Luke Donald and Jim Furyk, who nearly pulled off the upset last week at The Players Championship.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m. (approximately)
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Casey holds lead at Valspar Champ.
Casey will have to hold off Dustin Johnson and a host of challenger on Sunday in Palm Harbor,...
-
Paul Casey takes share of Valspar lead
Casey is tied at the top of the leaderboard with Austin Cook
-
Johnson near lead at 2019 Valspar
D.J. didn't hit he ball particularly well, but he still scored well
-
Masters odds, picks, Tiger Woods finish
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 Masters 10,000 times and came up with a surprising le...
-
Numbers that show Tiger is underpaid
The PGA Tour career earnings are dwarfed by other sports
-
Valspar Championship picks, odds
The post-2019 Players schedule gets cranking with a nice field this week