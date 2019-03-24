2019 Valspar Championship: Start time, live stream, watch online, TV channel, radio

I'm ready for a breather after that tense Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, but I'm not sure this week's Valspar Championship is going to provide it. A semi-loaded field includes last week's contenders Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson at a tough course that should be full of drama.

Paul Casey holds a 1-shot lead heading into the final round on Sunday at the Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, but he'll have to hold off a host of challengers including Johnson, Luke Donald and Jim Furyk, who nearly pulled off the upset last week at The Players Championship.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m. (approximately)

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio