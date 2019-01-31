2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds: Surprising picks from advanced computer model that predicted four golf majors

Everyone from amateurs to professional bettors will make picks on the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which begins Thursday in Scottsdale. The Phoenix weather forecast is calling for temperatures in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies, with rain overnight on Saturday. The 2019 Waste Management Open features over 130 golfers looking to get the new year started with a victory. The thousands of golf fans in attendance will watch heavy-hitters like Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson battle it out at TPC Scottsdale, with 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, or 7:20 a.m. local time. Rahm enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 7-1 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds, followed closely by Thomas at 9-1. Before locking in any 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks and predictions of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, view the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Phoenix Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls short of winning the title.

Matsuyama's three-peat bid ended early at this event last year. After winning the Phoenix Open in 2016 and '17, Matsuyama had to withdraw from last year's tournament with a left wrist injury. Although he has dominated this course in years past, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard of any tournament once since his 2017 triumph, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago. Also, Matsuyama has finished 18th or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Phoenix Open field than the premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, who's going off at 14-1, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele is an emerging star who has played extremely well recently, winning two of his last three official starts on the PGA Tour. He finished on top of the leaderboard earlier this season at the WGC-HSBC Champions and followed that up with another victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which featured 34 of the 37 golfers who won an event on the PGA schedule last season.

Schauffele made his first career appearance at the Phoenix Open last year, finishing 17th after shooting three rounds under par at TPC Scottsdale. And he enters this year's tournament playing as well as any golfer on tour. In fact, he has finished under par in seven consecutive rounds. Schauffele's ball-striking is extremely high quality, which will leave him with plenty of birdie opportunities. Consequently, he'll have a strong chance to climb the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard in a hurry. The entire field will need low numbers in a tournament where the average winning score has been 18-under par the last six years.

Also, the model says six golfers golfers with Waste Management Phoenix Open odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Phil Mickelson 22-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Cameron Smith 28-1