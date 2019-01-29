2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

The 84th edition of the Waste Management Phoenix Open gets underway on Thursday, as members of golf's elite descend on Scottsdale. The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open field features an impressive mix of proven names like Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson competing against up-and-comers like Abraham Ancer and Cameron Champ, who won his first PGA Tour event earlier this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The latest 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds have Jon Rahm as the Vegas favorite at 7-1, with Thomas (9-1), Hideki Matsuyama (12-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1) coming in at 14-1 or shorter. Before making any 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

Now that the 2019 Phoenix Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls short of winning the title.

Matsuyama's three-peat bid ended early at this event last year. After winning the Phoenix Open in 2016 and '17, Matsuyama had to withdraw from last year's tournament with a left wrist injury. Although he has dominated this course in years past, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard of any tournament once since his 2017 triumph, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago. Also, Matsuyama has finished 18th or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Phoenix Open field than the premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Billy Horschel, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Horschel enters the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2019 having finished in the top 25 in four straight starts on the PGA Tour. He's fresh off his best performance of the season, taking eighth at the highly competitive Farmers Insurance Open after shooting all four rounds under par at Torrey Pines. He's also finished in the top 25 at the Waste Management Open in two of his last three starts in the Arizona desert.

His driving accuracy percentage is what makes him a strong play this week at TPC Scottsdale. He's currently 45th on tour in that department, hitting almost 68 percent of fairways. That's helped him reach 75 percent of greens in regulation this season, which results in more birdie opportunities and plenty of chances to climb up the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard.

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Phil Mickelson 22-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Cameron Smith 28-1