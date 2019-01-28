2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour returns this week with a star-studded field for the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday. Several of the world's top golfers will compete at TPC Scottsdale this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Jon Rahm is the Vegas favorite at 7-1, followed closely by Justin Thomas at 9-1 in the latest 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds. Before locking in any 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the latest PGA Tour predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Phoenix Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls short of winning the title.

Matsuyama's three-peat bid ended early at this event last year. After winning the Phoenix Open in 2016 and '17, Matsuyama had to withdraw from last year's tournament with a left wrist injury. Although he has dominated this course in years past, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard of any tournament once since his 2017 triumph, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago. Also, Matsuyama has finished 18th or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Phoenix Open field than the premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, an 18-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Woodland, the defending champion of this event, has been tearing it up to start the new PGA Tour season. He has already recorded five top-10 finishes in seven official PGA Tour events and enters the 2019 Phoenix Open full of confidence, ranking in the top 12 on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (77.78), birdie average (5.22) and scoring average (69.853). Those are exactly the skills he needs to move up the 2019 Phoenix Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with Phoenix Open odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Phil Mickelson 22-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Cameron Smith 28-1