2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds: Surprising picks from model that predicted four golf majors

As the blistering cold blankets large parts of the country, many of golf's biggest stars will be teeing it up this week in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona as the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open gets underway on Thursday. The Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is also known as the "The Greatest Show on Grass," is the fifth oldest event on the PGA Tour. The first 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times are at 9:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, when players like Chez Reavie and Alex Noren will let it fly. Jon Rahm is the Vegas favorite at 7-1 in the latest 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds, and eight golfers are listed at 20-1 or lower.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 Phoenix Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls short of winning the title.

Matsuyama's three-peat bid ended early at this event last year. After winning the Phoenix Open in 2016 and '17, Matsuyama had to withdraw from last year's tournament with a left wrist injury. Although he has dominated this course in years past, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard of any tournament once since his 2017 triumph, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago. Also, Matsuyama has finished 18th or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Phoenix Open field than the premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Phil Mickelson, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Mickelson came up just short earlier this month at the Desert Classic after starting the final round in the lead. He ultimately finished second and lost by one stroke after winner Adam Long closed with a seven-under 65 on Sunday. Mickelson will look to carry that momentum over to this week's Phoenix Open 2019.

Lefty loves playing on the West Coast. In fact, the 48-year-old has collected 21 of his 43 career victories in California and Arizona. He's also had major success at this event, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 1996, 2005 and 2013. Plus, Mickelson enters the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open ranked in the top 5 on the PGA Tour in birdie average (6.00) and scoring average (69.457), which gives him plenty of ammunition to climb the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard starting Thursday. He has a much better chance to win this tournament for the fourth time than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

