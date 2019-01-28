2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open has a field of 132 golfers vying for a $7.1 million purse, with about $1.3 million going to the winner. The tournament is held every year on the same week as the Super Bowl and attracts a rowdy crowd that will live it up at TPC Scottsdale. The latest Phoenix weather forecast is calling for sunny skies and light winds on Thursday and Friday, giving attendees and golfers alike a reprieve from the polar vortex the rest of the country is experiencing. The latest 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds list Jon Rahm as the Vegas favorite at 7-1, with Justin Thomas, who's missed the cut in two of his last three starts at this event, going off at 9-1. Before locking in any 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks of your own, be sure to check out the latest PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Phoenix Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls short of winning the title.

Matsuyama's three-peat bid ended early at this event last year. After winning the Phoenix Open in 2016 and '17, Matsuyama had to withdraw from last year's tournament with a left wrist injury. Although he has dominated this course in years past, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard of any tournament once since his 2017 triumph, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago. Also, Matsuyama has finished 18th or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Phoenix Open field than the premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Rickie Fowler, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fowler has gotten off to a quick start in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, finishing fourth at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He followed that up with a solid showing at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, where he shot all four rounds in the 60's. He also finished fifth at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event that featured 18 of the world's elite golfers.

Fowler's consistent play this season has him ranked in the top 20 in scoring average (70.082) and birdie average (4.92), which will allow him to move up the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard quickly. Plus, he's finished 11th or better in his last three starts at this event. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with Phoenix Open odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Phil Mickelson 22-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Cameron Smith 28-1