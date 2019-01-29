2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed four golf majors

Several of the top golfers in the world will converge on TPC Scottsdale this week for the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times start on Thursday, with action extending through the weekend. We could see an array of playing conditions as well, with the latest Phoenix weather calling for cloudy skies on Thursday, sunshine on Friday, and a chance of rain over the weekend. Jon Rahm, who's cracked the top 10 in his last three PGA Tour starts, is the favorite in the latest 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds at 7-1. But a loaded field that includes big names like Justin Thomas (9-1), Rickie Fowler (18-1) and Phil Mickelson (22-1) will all be in hot pursuit. Before locking in any 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks of your own or trying your hand at PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Phoenix Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls short of winning the title.

Matsuyama's three-peat bid ended early at this event last year. After winning the Phoenix Open in 2016 and '17, Matsuyama had to withdraw from last year's tournament with a left wrist injury. Although he has dominated this course in years past, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard of any tournament once since his 2017 triumph, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago. Also, Matsuyama has finished 18th or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Phoenix Open field than the premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Webb Simpson, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Simpson already has three PGA Tour-recognized events under his belt for the 2018-19 season and finished in the top 15 each time. And the last time we saw him, he was turning heads at the Plantation Course, shooting 65 in the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions to finish inside the top 10 for the tournament. His early season success has Simpson ranked 30th in the FedEx Cup standings. He also has an Official World Golf Ranking in the top 20.

The 33-year-old has also had plenty of success at this event in years past. In fact, Simpson has landed in the top 15 in five of his last six starts at the Phoenix Open. At 18-1, it's hard to find a better value in the field than Simpson this week. He has all the tools needed to shoot up the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Phil Mickelson 22-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Cameron Smith 28-1