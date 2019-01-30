2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds: Surprising picks from top-rated model that predicted four golf majors

The raucous crowds at the 16th hole of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open will make this week's golf tournament unlike any other. Last year, the Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance record was shattered when over 700,000 golf fans attended "The Greatest Show on Grass." Massive crowds are expected to descend on Scottsdale again this week as the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open gets underway on Thursday. And the tournament is doing its part in giving the people what they want, grouping Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama and Gary Woodland together for the first two days. Those three golfers have won this event a combined six times, including the past three years. However, it's Jon Rahm who is the Vegas favorite at 7-1 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds, followed closely by Justin Thomas at 9-1. Before you make your 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks, be sure to scope out the PGA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Phoenix Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls short of winning the title.

Matsuyama's three-peat bid ended early at this event last year. After winning the Phoenix Open in 2016 and '17, Matsuyama had to withdraw from last year's tournament with a left wrist injury. Although he has dominated this course in years past, he has only finished on top of the leaderboard of any tournament once since his 2017 triumph, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago. Also, Matsuyama has finished 18th or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded 2019 Phoenix Open field than the premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau enters just his second tournament of 2019 having finished in the top 20 in three of his last four official starts on the PGA Tour. He began his season with a runner-up finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions after shooting four consecutive rounds under par. And he earned his third top-15 finish of the season last week at the Famers Insurance Open, finishing 11-under at Torrey Pines.

Finau is a long ball hitter who averages 318 yards per drive, which ranks second on the PGA Tour. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has resulted in Finau ranking in the top 12 in birdie average (5.13) and scoring average (69.184) this season. He can make up ground in a hurry and is a strong threat to climb to the top of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard. The latest Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times have Finau letting it fly at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with Waste Management Phoenix Open odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 9-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Phil Mickelson 22-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Cameron Smith 28-1