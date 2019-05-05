2019 Wells Fargo Championship grades: Max Homa cruises at Quail Hollow to claim first PGA Tour victory

Max Homa won the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship with relative ease on Sunday, but boy the path to get there was anything but comfortable.

Homa, who was an all-everything college player at Cal, has had an up-and-down professional career. He's bounced back and forth from the Web.com Tour to the PGA Tour, and labored through a 2016-17 PGA Tour season in which he missed 15 of 17 cuts and didn't clear $20,000 in winnings for the entire year. He (somewhat improbably) earned his card back in the 2018 Web.com Tour Finals, found a little early-season momentum in 2019 with a top-10 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, and then, incredibly, he won on Sunday at Quail Hollow.

It wasn't an expected win by any means. Homa was an underdog to bigger names in this field like Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler. But after putting himself into position with a filthy 63 in Round 2, Homa crushed coming home on Sunday where the heat of the tournament gets turned up the most.

Following a 33 on the front as he played in the final pairing alongside Jason Dufner, he birdied the first two holes on the back nine to get to 15 under on the week. It was a number nobody else would come close to touching.

It took a little extra time to get there, though. Following an hour-long rain delay, Homa buried a 6-foot putt for par on the 14th hole (he was the No. 1 putter in the field on the week) and played the rest of the way in even par. That included a twirling 3-wood off the last and a roar to the sky when he nailed the final act to shoot a 4-under 67 on Sunday and win by three at 15 under for the week.

"Over the moon," he told Peter Kostis of CBS Sports. "It's hard coming off that Web.com category. I have some serious scar tissue from out here. It means a lot to me to be able to do this under pressure. Job security is great. I haven't had that before."

Homa is actually sort of the rule when it comes to pro golfers. McIlroy, Fowler and others seem like the rule, but that's just because we see them on television all the time. The real pro golfer struggles and slips, claws back and sometimes prevails. The reality, though, is that very few who pursue this career ever win on the PGA Tour.

"You have to be kind of delusional to pursue pro golf. When you're young, you don't understand how hard it is to make it. You practice and practice with the thought you'll keep improving and, eventually, maybe be good enough."

That's a quote not from Homa but from fellow tour pro Martin Trainer, who won the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year. It's true, even for the best college players, and it's an attitude that Homa echoed on the No Laying Up podcast when he talked about wandering through the desert over the last few years between multiple tours.

"... If this takes four years, it takes four years, but I'm not going to waste a day, an hour, a minute not trying to get better," said Homa of his outlook from 2017 when he missed those 15 of 17 cuts on the PGA Tour. "It taught me to get my attitude to be so much more positive because I realized if you're playing that bad and you're also thinking negatively, they don't go together.

"I had to lie to myself and say, 'Today's the day, dude. Today's the day we go shoot 65 and everything breaks apart and this starts to go the right direction.' Every time I thought I hit rock bottom, I found a shovel and dug a little deeper. It was shocking. I would come off golf courses in shambles, just mentally like, 'Maybe I'm not supposed to do this.' Then I'd be like, all right, wake up in the morning and I'm going to practice. I'm very, very proud of myself for doing that. It was hard ..."

Today, in fact, was the day that Homa joined names like McIlroy and Fowler (as well as Anthony Kim!) as players who got their first PGA Tour wins at Quail Hollow. Maybe he'll never ascend to their career greatness, but for one day, for one week, he was unequivocally better than all of them. For one week on the PGA Tour, Max Homa was -- as he has labored to be for most of his life --the best player in the world. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of our grades for the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

Justin Rose (3rd): Rose did what I expected McIlroy to do as he got out of the gate quickly on Sunday with a 33 on the front nine and birdie on the 10th to get within a couple of the lead. He stalled late, but it looks as if that missed cut at the Masters was an anomaly and that Rose is back to his usual top-10 self. Of note: Rose picked up 1.5 strokes or more on the field with his putter in every single round. Grade: A

Rickie Fowler (T4): How consistent is Fowler? Probably even more than you think. Since last year's Players Championship, Fowler doesn't have a missed cut worldwide, and his average finish is 17th on the leaderboard. It's true that guys like him are judged on more than top-10 and especially top-20 finishes, but in a world that overvalues winning, Fowler's great play probably goes under-appreciated. Grade: A-

Rory McIlroy (T8): It was a disappointing final three days for McIlroy after he opened with 66 in Round 1 (with a putt for 65 on the final hole). He improved his score just two strokes to par over the next 54 holes, and didn't have a real shot at winning the tournament on Sunday afternoon.

The downfall for him on Sunday came in a stretch at holes No. 7-10. He covered 1,876 yards with seven shots with his driver, 3-wood and irons, and the other 76 yards of those holes with 14 more shots with his wedge and putter. The result was a 3-over run that undid him completely. Here's the good news: McIlroy still gained 9.3 strokes on the field, which (somewhat incredibly) brought down his overall per-round season number. Why is that good news? It means he's having one of the best seasons in recent memory. Grade: B+