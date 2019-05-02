2019 Wells Fargo Championship: Live stream, watch online, start time, TV channel, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship live this week
Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler headline the PGA Tour show at the Wells Fargo Championship this week. Coincidentally, they are also the three best golfers on that course in the last decade. We'll see all three for the first time since the Masters along with Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day (who also played last week at the Zurich Classic).
Expect a brawl this week at Quail Hollow Club as last year this tournament proved to be among the most difficult non-majors on the entire PGA Tour. Scoring averages will likely rise to around par, and something around 10 under could win the tournament (so basically the opposite of last weekend's team event).
This could also be your last chance to catch some of the biggest stars as the PGA Championship starts in two weeks, and most will take next week off in preparation for the second major of 2019.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Tiger encourages former college golfer
The Tiger Woods Masters video you may not have seen
-
Wells Fargo Championship top picks, odds
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship 10,000 times and came up with some...
-
PGA Championship odds, Tiger picks, bets
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 PGA Championship 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...
-
Woods gets Koepka, Frank at Bethpage
The three most recent major champions will play at Bethpage
-
Wells Fargo picks, odds
The best post-Masters, pre-PGA Championship event is at hand
-
Wells Fargo Championship PGA DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...