2019 Wells Fargo Championship: Live stream, watch online, start time, TV channel, radio

Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler headline the PGA Tour show at the Wells Fargo Championship this week. Coincidentally, they are also the three best golfers on that course in the last decade. We'll see all three for the first time since the Masters along with Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day (who also played last week at the Zurich Classic).

Expect a brawl this week at Quail Hollow Club as last year this tournament proved to be among the most difficult non-majors on the entire PGA Tour. Scoring averages will likely rise to around par, and something around 10 under could win the tournament (so basically the opposite of last weekend's team event).

This could also be your last chance to catch some of the biggest stars as the PGA Championship starts in two weeks, and most will take next week off in preparation for the second major of 2019.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio