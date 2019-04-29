2019 Wells Fargo Championship odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour returns this week with a star-studded field at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, which tees off Thursday. Many of the world's top golfers will compete at Quail Hollow Golf Course this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Rory McIlroy enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 6-1, followed closely by defending champion Jason Day at 10-1 in the latest 2019 Wells Fargo Championship odds. Before locking in any 2019 Wells Fargo Championship picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season too. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Wells Fargo Championship 2019 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jason Day, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Day is coming off a strong performance at the Masters where he finished in the top five after shooting 11-under par. Despite coming up short at Augusta, the 31-year-old has been playing extremely well this season. In fact, Day has already racked up five top-10 finishes overall.

Despite his success at the Masters, however, Day has struggled mightily in recent weeks. He's finished worse than 60th in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes missing the cut at the Valspar Championship and Zurich Classic. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Wells Fargo Championship field.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Woodland has been red hot this season. He's recorded six top-10 finishes and will enter the Wells Fargo Championship 2019 full of confidence, ranking inside the top 12 on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (72.45), birdie average (4.84) and scoring average (69.990). He has all the skills needed to climb the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Wells Fargo Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Rory McIlroy 6-1

Jason Day 10-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Sergio Garcia 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Webb Simpson 22-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Gary Woodland 25-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Henrick Stenson 33-1

Jason Kokrak 33-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Lucas Glover 40-1