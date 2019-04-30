2019 Wells Fargo Championship odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 Wells Fargo Championship tees off on Thursday from Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event that brings together over 150 players to compete at a highly challenging course. It's a strong field that includes plenty of household names like Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson as they prepare for the PGA Championship, which gets underway in two weeks. McIlroy is going off as the favorite in the latest 2019 Wells Fargo Championship odds at 6-1, followed closely by last year's winner, Jason Day, at 10-1. Rose and Fowler are close behind at 12-1, so there is plenty of value in the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship field this week. Before locking in any 2019 Wells Fargo Championship picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, listen to the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season too. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Wells Fargo Championship 2019 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jason Day, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Day is coming off a strong performance at the Masters where he finished in the top five after shooting 11-under par. Despite coming up short at Augusta, the 31-year-old has been playing extremely well this season. In fact, Day has already racked up five top-10 finishes overall.

Despite his success at the Masters, however, Day has struggled mightily in recent weeks. He's finished worse than 60th in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes missing the cut at the Valspar Championship and Zurich Classic. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Wells Fargo Championship field.

Another surprise: Webb Simpson, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Simpson has multiple impressive performances this season on tour, recording a third-place finish at the RSM Classic and a fifth place run at the Masters. He's been extremely consistent as well, making the cut in 10 of his 11 starts on the PGA Tour this season. He also shot a 65 in the third round of the RBC Heritage, so he comes to Quail Hollow with plenty of momentum.

Simpson is ranked 11th on tour in driving accuracy percentage at 70.04. That puts him in favorable situations, which has resulted in low scores throughout the season. In fact, Simpson enters the Wells Fargo Championship 2019 ranked 10th on the PGA Tour in scoring average at 69.913 strokes per round. He can climb the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard in a hurry and should be squarely on your radar as you search for value picks.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Wells Fargo Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Wells Fargo Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Rory McIlroy 6-1

Jason Day 10-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Sergio Garcia 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Webb Simpson 22-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Gary Woodland 25-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Henrick Stenson 33-1

Jason Kokrak 33-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Lucas Glover 40-1