2019 Wells Fargo Championship: Start time, live stream, watch online, TV channel, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship live this week
The 2019 Wells Fargo Championship is a two-man race heading into the weekend after Jason Dufner nearly ran away from the field on Friday morning with an impressive 63. Joel Dahmen was able to keep pace with the Cleveland, Ohio, native and sits just one back, but Dufner looked mighty strong while posting that 8-under number.
Should he slip up (or simply tread water) perennial contender at Quail Hollow, Rory McIlroy, sits just five strokes back after an awful (by his standards) second round. McIlroy has owned this course in his career and it's not out of the realm of possibilities for him to storm back into the lead on Moving Day. It should be an exciting weekend of golf from North Carolina and CBS Sports will have live coverage throughout to keep you up to date.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
