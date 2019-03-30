2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Live coverage, golf scores, bracket, Tiger Woods vs. Lucas Bjerregaard

The Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play has concluded, and the quarterfinals are already underway with Tiger Woods headlining the final four matchups.

Woods moved on after defeating Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 in a pillow fight of a morning match, and he gets Lucas Bjerregaard in the afternoon, which on paper looks like the mismatch of the century.

Tiger Woods: 18 career WGC titles won

Lucas Bjerregaard: 12 career WGC rounds/matches played



Speaking of Tiger, the U.S. still has chance to produce an All-American final as all four of the Americans that moved on to the Round of 16 won their matches. Here's a look at the quarterfinal matchups.

All times Eastern

Louis Oosthuizen vs. Kevin Kisner -- 1:40 p.m.

Kevin Na vs. Francesco Molinari -- 1:50 p.m.

Tiger Woods vs. Lucas Bjerregaard -- 2:10 p.m.

Matt Kuchar vs. TBD -- 2:30 p.m.

