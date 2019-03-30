2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Live coverage, golf scores, bracket, Tiger Woods vs. Lucas Bjerregaard
Follow along with coverage of the quarterfinals from Austin, Texas
The Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play has concluded, and the quarterfinals are already underway with Tiger Woods headlining the final four matchups.
Woods moved on after defeating Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 in a pillow fight of a morning match, and he gets Lucas Bjerregaard in the afternoon, which on paper looks like the mismatch of the century.
Speaking of Tiger, the U.S. still has chance to produce an All-American final as all four of the Americans that moved on to the Round of 16 won their matches. Here's a look at the quarterfinal matchups.
All times Eastern
Louis Oosthuizen vs. Kevin Kisner -- 1:40 p.m.
Kevin Na vs. Francesco Molinari -- 1:50 p.m.
Tiger Woods vs. Lucas Bjerregaard -- 2:10 p.m.
Matt Kuchar vs. TBD -- 2:30 p.m.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here. Also, subscribe to our podcast, The First Cut with Kyle Porter, where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Tiger takes down Rory at Match Play
It wasn't the monumental battle I think we all wanted, but Big Cat moves on
-
Four legends will start 2019 ANWA
Four of the best to ever tee it up will help start the first ANWA
-
Johnson, Thomas ousted in Austin
Johnson and Thomas are among those who won't be seeing the weekend
-
Tiger, Match Play tee times for Saturday
Big Cat gets a big opponent on Saturday morning at Austin Country Club
-
How to watch the 2019 Match Play
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Match Play live this week
-
Tiger advances, gets Rory in Round of 16
The pair has never faced off in a match-play format