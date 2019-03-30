2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Live coverage, golf scores, bracket, Tiger Woods vs. Rory McIlroy

The Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is ... not the most thrilling set of matchups we've ever had. But that's offset by the dream matchup of the tournament. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face each other at 9:30 a.m. ET for the first time in their careers in match play format.

It's going to be as awesome as you think it will be.

McIlroy is playing possibly the best golf of his life this year, and nothing has really changed this week. He's fifth in the field in strokes gained (Woods is No. 29) and has trailed for zero holes (and lost just three) in his first three matches.

Woods's chances were on the ropes as he trailed Patrick Cantlay midway through their match on Friday. But he rallied and played the next six holes in 6 under to move on to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2008 (when he also won the tournament).

Elsewhere, the European vibe is strong in these final 16. Of the remaining players, half are Europeans, including McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson and Lucas Bjerregaard. How many will advance? Two are guaranteed as they face each other, but the remaining spots are yet to be determined.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

