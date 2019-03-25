2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA schedule continues this week with a star-studded field for the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which tees off Wednesday. All but two of the the world's top 66 golfers will compete at Austin Country Club this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Rory McIlroy and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson enter the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as the co-favorites at 9-1, followed closely by Justin Thomas at 14-1 in the latest 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds. Before locking in any 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the 2019 WGC Match Play predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time winner of this event, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 20.

Woods is making his first WGC Match Play start since 2013. The 43-year-old is the only three-time winner of this event (2003, 2004, 2008) and is the only player in tournament history to have successfully defended his title.

However, despite his success at this event, Woods has finished inside the top 10 just once this season. Plus, the 80-time PGA Tour winner will be making his first career start at Austin Country Club for the WGC Match Play 2019 event. He enters the 2019 WGC Dell Match Play tournament hitting just 65.18 percent of fairways off the tee, which could cause major trouble at Austin Country Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title in the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play bracket.

DeChambeau is one of the brightest young stars on the PGA Tour and he's proven his unorthodox approach to the game works. In fact, the 25-year-old has four PGA Tour victories since June and has recorded seven top-10 finishes during that span. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He has all the skills needed to move up the 2019 WGC Dell Technologies leaderboard in a hurry.

2019 WGC Dell Match Play odds

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Jason Day 20-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Francesco Molinari 28-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Tony Finau 33-1