2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed four golf majors

Austin Country Club will be the focus of the golf universe this week as the best players in the world descend upon the scenic venue for the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. It's a rare opportunity for fans everywhere to watch all but two of the top 66 players in the world compete in a match-play setting. In this format, the winner is determined by the number of holes won rather than strokes for the entire round. The 64-player 2019 WGC Match Play bracket will be trimmed down to 16 on Saturday, with the semis and finals panning out on Sunday. Dustin Johnson (9-1), Rory McIllroy (9-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1) have the lowest 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds, followed by household names like Jon Rahm (16-1), Justin Rose (20-1) and three-time champion Tiger Woods (22-1).

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time winner of this event, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 20.

Woods is making his first WGC Match Play start since 2013. The 43-year-old is the only three-time winner of this event (2003, 2004, 2008) and is the only player in tournament history to have successfully defended his title.

However, despite his success at this event, Woods has finished inside the top 10 just once this season. Plus, the 80-time PGA Tour winner will be making his first career start at Austin Country Club for the WGC Match Play 2019 event. He enters the 2019 WGC Dell Match Play tournament hitting just 65.18 percent of fairways off the tee, which could cause major trouble at Austin Country Club. His grouping also features Patrick Cantlay, Brandt Snedeker, and Aaron Wise. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title in the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play bracket. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The world's third-ranked golfer is getting longer odds after finishing 56th or worse in his last two starts. But that recency bias has created value on Koepka, who also finished second at the Honda Classic earlier this month and already has a victory at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. His 2019 WGC Match Play group includes Alex Noren, Hao Tong Li, and Tom Lewis.

Koepka's ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway should pay dividends at Austin Country Club this week. He ranks 16th on tour with an average of 307.9 yards per drive, which has helped him hit over 69 percent of greens in regulation. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 WGC Dell Match Play leaderboard in a hurry starting Wednesday.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with 2019 WGC Dell Match Play odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

The model projects five additional golfers with 2019 WGC Dell Match Play odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title.

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Jason Day 20-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Francesco Molinari 28-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Tony Finau 33-1