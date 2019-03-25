2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play gets underway on Wednesday. Now that the draw for all 16 groups has taken place, experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event that brings together the top players to compete in a rare match-play format. It's a strong field that includes plenty of big names like Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. Johnson and McIlory are the co-favorites in the latest 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds at 9-1, followed closely by Justin Thomas at 14-1. Jon Rahm is close behind at 16-1, so there is plenty of value to be had in the 2019 WGC Match Play bracket. In fact, 64 of the top 66 players in the world are in the 2019 WGC Dell Match Play field, so expect plenty of fireworks. Before making any 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, view the PGA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 WGC-Dell Match Play field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time winner of this event, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 20.

Woods is making his first WGC Match Play start since 2013. The 43-year-old is the only three-time winner of this event (2003, 2004, 2008) and is the only player in tournament history to have successfully defended his title.

However, despite his success at this event, Woods has finished inside the top 10 just once this season. Plus, the 80-time PGA Tour winner will be making his first career start at Austin Country Club for the WGC Match Play 2019 event. He enters the 2019 WGC Dell Match Play tournament hitting just 65.18 percent of fairways off the tee, which could cause major trouble at Austin Country Club. His grouping also features Patrick Cantlay, Brandt Snedeker, and Aaron Wise. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title in the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play bracket. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele enters the 2019 WGC Match Play event as one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. In fact, he's finished 15th or better in five of his last seven starts, which includes two victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and WGC-HSBC Champions.

He's a prolific ball-striker who can easily maneuver his way around the golf course. He enters this week's event ranked in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.890) and has already racked up 150 birdies in 34 total rounds this season. He's averaging 4.41 birdies per round, which means he can climb the 2019 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play leaderboard in a hurry. He's a long shot that should definitely be on your radar and he'll face off against Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton, and Lee Westwood in Group 9.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with 2019 WGC Dell Match Play odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 WGC Dell Match Play odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Jason Day 20-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Francesco Molinari 28-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Tony Finau 33-1