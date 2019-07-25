2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

In a scheduling oddity unique to 2019, one of the biggest events of the PGA Tour season will be followed by one of the next biggest. Last week's Open Championship is part of a two-week stretch that will see golfers tee it up in Northern Ireland and Memphis, Tennessee -- for this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational -- for over $20 million.

Most of the top players will be there, too. Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods and Open champ Shane Lowry are all skipping, but Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will all be there. So will Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson.

It's Johnson who has had so much success on this course. He's a two-time winner at TPC Southwind -- albeit at a different tournament than this current WGC. This event is also the penultimate tournament on the PGA Tour regular season and likely the last tune-up for most players before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin in two weeks.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2-67 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio