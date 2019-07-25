2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

The best players in professional golf are back at it this week in Memphis

In a scheduling oddity unique to 2019, one of the biggest events of the PGA Tour season will be followed by one of the next biggest. Last week's Open Championship is part of a two-week stretch that will see golfers tee it up in Northern Ireland and Memphis, Tennessee -- for this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational -- for over $20 million.

Most of the top players will be there, too. Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods and Open champ Shane Lowry are all skipping, but Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will all be there. So will Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson.

It's Johnson who has had so much success on this course. He's a two-time winner at TPC Southwind -- albeit at a different tournament than this current WGC. This event is also the penultimate tournament on the PGA Tour regular season and likely the last tune-up for most players before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin in two weeks.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-67 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories