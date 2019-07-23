2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that's nailed six majors entering the weekend

One of the biggest purses on the PGA schedule is on the line this week as the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational gets underway at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The total purse is $10.25 million, with just over $1.8 million allotted for the winner. And with just two events remaining before the FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway, the stakes are extremely high this week as many of the world's top golfers tee it up on Thursday. The latest 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds list Rory McIlroy, coming off a disappointing performance at the Open Championship, as the favorite at 9-1. Dustin Johnson (10-1), Brooks Koepka (11-1) and Jon Rahm (11-1) round out the top-four contenders, according to Vegas, this week. Before entering any 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks of your own, be sure to see the golf predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rory McIlroy, the 2014 champion and the top Vegas favorite, barely cracks the top five.

McIlroy is coming off a disappointing performance at the Open Championship where he missed the cut after a first-round 79 derailed his dreams of lifting the Claret Jug in front of friends and family. Despite his poor performance at Royal Portrush, the 16-time PGA Tour winner has had massive success this season and will enter this week having earned 11 top 10 finishes in 2019.

However, the 30-year-old has missed the cut in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 133rd in driving accuracy percentage (60.25), which could cause trouble at TPC Southwind. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a great value pick to consider.

The 38-year old Australian is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and has 13 additional international victories. He's also shown the ability to play well in some of the biggest events on tour, made evident by the fact that he's finished inside the top five in all four majors at some point in his career, which includes a victory at the 2013 Masters.

Scott has been playing extremely well this season and he is currently ranked 10th on tour in scoring average (69.767) and 18th in birdie average (4.18), having racked up 188 birdies in 45 total rounds this season. He has all the tools to make a run near the top of the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude leaderboard, so he's a value selection to put on your radar for Memphis.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Jason Day 28-1

Byson DeChambeau 28-1

Henrik Stenson 28-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Chez Reavie 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1