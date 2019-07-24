2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds: Surprising picks from computer model that's nailed six majors

The 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is a brand new event on the PGA Tour, but with its status as a World Golf Championships event and the rich history between St. Jude, FedEx and the PGA Tour, the inaugural event is drawing an impressive field. Despite having just participated in a tough 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland last weekend, the top four players in the Official World Golf Ranking are all scheduled to be at TPC Southwind in Memphis this week. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka finished fourth last week, placing fourth or higher in all four majors this year. He's at 11-1 in the latest 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds. Rory McIlroy is the 9-1 favorite, while Dustin Johnson is at 10-1 and Justin Rose is going off at 14-1. But before you make your 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks, be sure to check out this week's PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rory McIlroy, the 2014 champion and the top Vegas favorite, barely cracks the top five.

McIlroy is coming off a disappointing performance at the Open Championship where he missed the cut after a first-round 79 derailed his dreams of lifting the Claret Jug in front of friends and family. Despite his poor performance at Royal Portrush, the 16-time PGA Tour winner has had massive success this season and will enter this week having earned 11 top 10 finishes in 2019.

However, the 30-year-old has missed the cut in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. His recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 133rd in driving accuracy percentage (60.25), which could cause trouble at TPC Southwind. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 16-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Cantlay is coming off a mediocre 41st-place finish at the Open, but did make the cut at all four majors this year with top 10s at the Masters and the PGA Championship. The 2019 Memorial Tournament winner has had an impressive nine top-10 finishes in 18 starts so far this season and he's now up to No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 27-year-old finished sixth last season in Memphis and winning a WGC event would be the next logical step in the career of a talented young player who is just now hitting his stride. His game is well-rounded, as he ranks inside the top 25 in all four major strokes-gained categories and is second overall in total strokes gained over the average tour player per round (2.186). He's a serious threat to charge to the top of the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational leaderboard this week in Memphis.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 16-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Webb Simpson 25-1

Jason Day 28-1

Byson DeChambeau 28-1

Henrik Stenson 28-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Chez Reavie 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1