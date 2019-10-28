2019 WGC-HSBC Champions odds: PGA picks, predictions from model that nailed six majors

The PGA Tour's Asian swing has been full of memorable moments, including Tiger Woods' 82nd career PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship and Justin Thomas' second victory at the CJ Cup in three years. Now, the season's first World Golf Championships event will be held in China as the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions gets underway on Thursday from Sheshan Golf Club. Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth are among the big names playing this week in China. McIlroy, the defending FedEx Cup champion, is the Vegas favorite at 11-2, followed closely by Matsuyama (11-1) and defending champion Xander Schauffele (14-1) in the latest 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions odds. Before locking in any 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you need to see the predictions and projected WGC leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

Now that the 2019 WGC-HSBC field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Schauffele, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Schauffele defeated Tony Finau in a playoff at this event last year, earning his third career PGA Tour victory. And in his first start of the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule, Schauffele fired three rounds in the 60s and earned a 10th place finish last week at the Zozo Championship.

Despite his strong start to the season, Schauffele has struggled to find consistency throughout his career. In fact, the 26-year-old finished 25th or worse nine times last season. Schauffele's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. Schauffele finished last season ranked 127th in driving accuracy percentage (60.29), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded WGC-HSBC Champions 2019 field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scott already has three tournaments under his belt this season, and he's shown he has the ability to shoot low scores. In fact, Scott has fired 67 or below in five of his last eight rounds on the PGA Tour. Plus, the 2013 Masters champion finished last season ranked in the top 10 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.693) and birdie average (4.28), which should allow him to go low again this week at the 2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC event.

Rory McIlroy 11-2

Hideki Matsuyama 11-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Patrick Reed 22-1

Billy Horschel 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 33-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Henrik Stenson 33-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Bernd Wiesberger 33-1

Byeong Hun-An 40-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Andrew Putnam 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Matt Wallace 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1