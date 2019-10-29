2019 WGC-HSBC Champions odds: PGA picks, predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

The first World Golf Championships event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season kicks off on Thursday as Xander Schauffele defends his title at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions in China. The 78-player WGC-HSBC field at the par-72 Shenshan International GC (West) includes several of the world's best like reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy and former WGC-HSBC Champions winner Justin Rose. McIlroy is the favorite in the latest WGC-HSBC Champions odds at 11-2, followed by Hideki Matsuyama at 11-1. Phil Mickelson returns to China for the first time since 2017, while 2018 runner-up Tony Finau, whom Schauffele edged last year in a playoff, could be in the hunt as well. Scoring will come in bunches this week, as 14-under par has won the last two WGC-HSBC Champions. Before locking in any 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, scope out the latest golf predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 WGC-HSBC field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Schauffele, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Schauffele defeated Tony Finau in a playoff at this event last year, earning his third career PGA Tour victory. And in his first start of the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule, Schauffele fired three rounds in the 60s and earned a 10th place finish last week at the Zozo Championship.

Despite his strong start to the season, Schauffele has struggled to find consistency throughout his career. In fact, the 26-year-old finished 25th or worse nine times last season. Schauffele's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. Schauffele finished last season ranked 127th in driving accuracy percentage (60.29), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded WGC-HSBC Champions 2019 field.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood finished 22nd at last week's Zozo Championship in Japan after firing consecutive 67s over the weekend. He is playing for the third consecutive week in three different countries, too, having finishing 20th at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea. Fleetwood enjoyed a solid 2018-19 season stateside, finishing second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second at The Open Championship, and third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

With five international victories on his resume, Fleetwood is a threat to win worldwide anytime he tees it up. In fact, Scott has fired 67 or below in five of his last eight rounds on the PGA Tour. Plus, the 2013 Masters champion finished last season ranked in the top 10 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.693) and birdie average (4.28), which should allow him to go low again this week at the 2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC event.

Also, the model says three other golfers with WGC odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the WGC-HSBC Champions 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 11-2

Hideki Matsuyama 11-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Patrick Reed 22-1

Billy Horschel 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 33-1

Charles Howell III 33-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Henrik Stenson 33-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Bernd Wiesberger 33-1

Byeong Hun-An 40-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Andrew Putnam 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Matt Wallace 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1