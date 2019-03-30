2019 WGC-Match Play results, scores: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas among big names ousted in Austin

Pool play at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is complete, and some of the top seeds are packing their bags and leaving Austin. We do get Rory McIlroy against Tiger Woods on Saturday morning (more on that in a minute), but let's first take a detailed look at the play on Day 3 at Austin Country Club.

Top seed exits -- Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka: I guess it would have been easier to list the top seeds who actually moved on. Of the top 16 seeds, only Justin Rose, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman and Paul Casey will play on Saturday morning.

What did Tiger Woods do? He had a thrilling 4 and 2 win over Aaron Wise in which he made four birdies and an eagle over his final six holes to move on. He'll face McIlroy (!) on Saturday morning with a berth in the quarterfinals at stake for two former champs.

18 combined major championships between Woods and McIlroy is the most ever in any head-to-head match at the @DellMatchPlay. It's the 8th time two former world no. 1s have faced off - 1st time Tiger has played a former no. 1 in this event since Nick Price in 2005. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 29, 2019

Biggest surprise: Justin Thomas had two putts from 15 feet to win his match on No. 17, and he three putted. It didn't end up mattering because Lucas Bjerregaard advanced out of that group with 2.5 points (Thomas could have only earned 2.0 with a win), but it was a gaffe you don't usually see J.T. make.

folks what we have here is just a case of poor situational football pic.twitter.com/Yn69iXPnhJ — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) March 29, 2019

Biggest rout: It technically wasn't the biggest rout, but considering the heater Jim Furyk has been on, Henrik Stenson toasting him 5 and 4 felt like an absolute blowout. It also hurt Furyk's Masters chances (see below).

Who hit it? Again, match play can be weird, so I want to see who's striking the ball well. Thus far, only Ben An and Marc Leishman are gaining more than strokes on the field. Somehow An only won one of his matches (and lost the other two!). Haotong Li lost two and a half strokes per round to the field and moved on. In fact, An gained 12 more strokes on the field than Li, but only Li will play the weekend. Match play!

Who putted it? Billy Horschel gained three strokes (!) per round on the field but missed out on advancing by getting beat by Kevin Na. Compare that with Sergio Garcia, who lost more than a stroke per round but moved on to the final 16.

Masters watch: It looks like Justin Harding is in despite not moving on, and Shane Lowry is all but in. Furyk is probably out for the Masters in two weeks after getting torched by Stenson.

BREAKING:@JustinHarding60 will finish the week inside the top 50 in the world and will qualify for @TheMasters! @DellMatchPlay #OWGR — Nosferatu (@VC606) March 29, 2019

Stat of the day: Rory has played three matches thus far and lost three (of 46) holes. Think he's locked in?

Shot of the day: Westwood didn't advance, but he did make a fun ace against Tyrrell Hatton.

What to watch on Saturday: Tiger-Rory is the main event (and Tiger-Rory on the range might be the undercard), but I'm intrigued to see how many Europeans (and Americans?) advance on to the quarterfinals and semifinals. We have a scenario in which as many as six Europeans could advance to Saturday afternoon, which would guarantee the final four is at least three-quarters Euros.