2019 WGC-Match Play scores, results: Tiger Woods takes down Rory McIlroy in lackluster fight

Saturday's Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy match at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play was a roller coaster for sure, but more like a kid's one with extra safety belts than an adult version that makes you holler for more.

Woods and McIlroy engaged in a high-stakes pillow fight that included just four birdies between the two, which Woods ended up winning 2 and 1. The apex of the festivities was an egregious double bogey. The match ended with a saved par putt from 13 feet.

I don't think it was what anybody signed up for, but there were myriad reasons why it went down the way it did. After a front nine in which Woods took holes and McIlroy made zero birdies, things started picking up, including the weather.

A calm first half of the match gave way to howling Texas winds that bent flagsticks over and made each player think twice about conceding short putts. McIlroy missed one from 3 feet on No. 10, and Woods was up three with just eight holes to go.

Then the Ulsterman showed a little panache. He didn't miss a fairway the rest of the way and took advantage of a pair of nice birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 to get within one. Pars for both at No. 15 led to the hole of the match (and maybe the tournament).

McIlroy blistered another drive 395 yards on the par-5 16th and had 173 to the hole, while Woods's drive was laid up against the side of a bunker. Big Cat had to pitch it out and get up to the green in three, which gave McIlroy the greenest light from a nice distance. He came up 25 yards short.

From there it got even messier. He chipped over the green against a wooden stake, came back to his original position to take a drop and ended up making double bogey. What looked like a sure victory on the 16th hole turned into a loss without Woods ever having to take his putter back.

Woods ended him, somewhat cruelly, with a 13-foot par on No. 17.

"I played pretty consistent the entire day," Woods told Golf Channel. "I felt like I didn't give him any holes. Rory didn't make any putts today. It was just a tough day all around, and I'm happy to advance."

Fantastic finish to a fantastic battle.@TigerWoods closes out Rory McIlroy 2 & 1 with a clutch up-and-down on 17.



Take a bow, Tiger and Rory. What a match. 👏👏👏#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/J0STMSudtz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 30, 2019

It's true that McIlroy didn't make any putts -- he finished last in the field in that category -- but Woods didn't exactly storm to the finish line. He finished T12 in a field of 16 in strokes gained at -1.3. It wasn't a banner afternoon, even if it ended in a win.

Maybe there were nerves on both sides. Maybe neither guy had his stuff. Who knows. What we do know is that it was meaningful in the moment for both parties. Maybe not as meaningful as we want it to be for the long term, but it certainly wasn't nothing on this stormy, sullen Saturday morning in Austin.

"It was big for us inside the ropes, too," Woods told Golf Channel. "It was a fun match or us. We battled pretty hard against one another, and we thoroughly enjoyed it. I was fortunate enough to come out on top."

He was fortunate, considering how he hit it. Woods, who is the three-time champ at this tournament (although never at this course) will get Lucas Bjerregaard in the afternoon match after Bjerregaard dispatched of Henrik Stenson in the Round of 16.

Tiger Woods: 18 career WGC titles won

Lucas Bjerregaard: 12 career WGC rounds/matches played



They meet in the quarterfinals — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 30, 2019

It was nice to hear Woods not make too much or too little over defeating the hottest player in golf over 17 holes on a Saturday morning. This means nothing for the Masters. It means nothing for the rest of the year. It wouldn't have if Tiger had won 9 and 8 or if they had played 83 holes without producing a winner. Just because we want it to doesn't mean it does.

"Today's match means I'm playing in the afternoon," Woods said.

And if he wins that one, it means he'll play the semifinals on Sunday morning.