2019 WGC-Match Play: Sergio Garcia wanted Matt Kuchar to concede a hole after botched putt

You're not going to believe this, but Matt Kuchar and Sergio Garcia were involved in some controversy at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday in their quarterfinal matchup.

While playing their match on Saturday afternoon, Garcia went to tap in a putt to tie a hole on the front nine in their match. The putt was from 4 inches away, according to ShotLink, and Garcia hit it 9 inches. Kuchar obviously would have conceded the putt, but there was one problem: he never had time to do so.

As such, Garcia had to take a double bogey on the hole and lost it. He went to the 18th hole -- yep, you guessed it -- one hole down before losing that one, too, to eventually fall 2 up to Kuchar, who went on to play in the finals of the event on Sunday.

Matt Kuchar did not have a chance to concede Sergio Garcia's second putt.



Therefore, Garcia lost the hole.



Kuchar told the official he wanted to give Garcia the putt, but that cannot be done retroactively. pic.twitter.com/AJFF8N5J7h — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 30, 2019

In the middle of all of this, Kuchar and Garcia were shown on camera hollering and motioning about something. It turns out, Garcia wanted Kuchar to concede the hole after that to make things right, even though he was the one who made the mistake. It's not something that's unprecedented -- Garcia himself did something similar in 2014 in a match with Rickie Fowler -- but Kuchar didn't budge.

"And as I looked up again, I saw he had missed the next one," said Kuchar. "And I saw him off the green, I said, 'Sergio, I didn't say anything, I'm not sure how this works out.' I didn't want that to be an issue. So I asked [an official], I said, 'Listen, I don't know how to handle this, but I didn't concede the putt, Sergio missed the putt.'

"Sergio said, totally his mistake. He knew he made a mistake. I said, I didn't want that to be how a hole was won or lost. And he said, 'Well, you can concede a hole.' I'm not sure I'm ready to concede a hole."

Garcia essentially confirmed the request.

"It's quite simple," said Garcia. "I screwed it up, it's as simple as that. Obviously I missed my putt and I kind of tapped it with the back of my putter before he said anything. Yeah, it's a loss of hole. I understand that. The only issue that it was, was that Kooch was like, 'I didn't see it good, but I don't want to take the hole. I don't want to do this like this.'

"So I was like, 'Okay, it's fine, what do you want to do?' Because there are many options that you can do if you don't want to take the hole, even though I've already lost that hole. But obviously he didn't like any of the options that were there. It's fine. At the end of the day, I'm the one that made the mistake."

The whole thing was bizarre and (obviously) quite avoidable if Garcia had just made his 4-inch putt or waited for Kuchar to tell him to pick his ball up. Still, it made for some fun drama on an otherwise blase afternoon in Austin.