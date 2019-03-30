2019 WGC-Match Play tee times, pairings: When the field start semifinals on Sunday

The semifinals and finals of the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play take place on Sunday morning, and unfortunately for fans there aren't any superstars left.

Tiger Woods took down Rory McIlroy and then got taken down by 50th-ranked Lucas Bjerregaard himself in the quarterfinals in an unbelievable matchup. Sergio Garcia fell as well -- to Matt Kuchar -- so what we're left with is four players from four different countries vying for the third WGC title of the season.

They'll get started early in Austin, too, and you can expect more of the overcast weather fans saw on Saturday. It's supposed to be chilly and overcast, which is great for consistent players like, well, like all four of these guys we see in the finals.

Francesco Molinari is officially the favorite as he has plowed through his first five matches and is honestly on kind of a global tour de force over the past year. He's only been to the 16th hole one time this week, and is a deserving top dog.

Francesco Molinari has 9 straight wins in match play dating back to the Ryder Cup. None of those matches have even reached the 18th hole. He's 4-up on Kevin Na in the quarterfinal. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 30, 2019

Here's a look at the tee times for the semis on Sunday morning with the finals to follow in the afternoon.

All times Eastern

Kevin Kisner vs. Francesco Molinari -- 9:05 a.m.

Matt Kuchar vs. Lucas Bjerregaard -- 9:20 a.m.