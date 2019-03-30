2019 WGC-Match Play tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start quarterfinals on Saturday

The group stage is over, and while we don't have an elite remaining field, we do have some elite matchups. After Tiger Woods took down Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 on Saturday morning, Big Cat now gets Lucas Bjerregaard with a chance to advance to the semifinals.

There's plenty to play for, too, as the third of four WGC titles this season is at stake in Austin as well as a little Masters momentum for Augusta in two weeks.

Here's a look at the four remaining matchups at Austin Country Club. The winners will advance to the semifinals on Sunday morning before the finals take place later in the day. Matchups that are grouped together reveal who will play each other if they win on Saturday (ex: If Justin Rose and Paul Casey both win, they will play each other).

All times Eastern

WGC-Match Play quarterfinal tee times, matchups

Louis Oosthuizen vs. Kevin Kisner -- 1:40 p.m.

Kevin Na vs. Francesco Molinari -- 1:50 p.m.

Tiger Woods vs. Lucas Bjerregaard -- 2:10 p.m.

Matt Kuchar vs. Sergio Garcia -- 2:30 p.m.